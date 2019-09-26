DYKE-PATRIQUIN, Claire Aileen Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home, on Monday, September 23, 2019, of Claire Aileen Dyke-Patriquin, 85, beloved wife of Clayton Dyke (deceased) and Austin Patriquin (deceased). She was the daughter of the late Harry and Marguerite (McLeod) Wheadon; step-daughter of the late Ernest Smith; and daughter-in-law of the late Wilfred and Myrtle Dyke. Survived by her daughters Debra (William) Leuty and Barbara MacInnis; daughter-in-law Russlyn Dyke; step-daughters Brenda (Carmen), Marion (Wes), Dawn (Ken), Bonnie and Arlene (Phillip); step-son Larry (Carolyn); brother Ross (Sylvia) Wheadon; and by sisters-in-law Donna (Dyke) and the late Barry Firman and Alice (John) Carr. She was a loving grandmother to Diane (Norman) and Tim (Susan); great-grandmother of William. Also survived by sister-in-law Pearl Crowley; brothers-in-law Glen, Charles, Wesley and Lyall Patriquin and their families along with several nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her son David Dyke; and a sister Barbara (Joseph) Landry. Resting at Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where visiting hours will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral will be held on Friday at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Summerside at 1:00 p.m. Family flowers only. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to St. Mary's Anglican Church or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
