Crabbe, Leigh

At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of Leigh Crabbe, Charlottetown, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Ginny MacKay. Dear father of Sharon Weeks (Jeff), and Paul (Stacie). Loving grandfather of Emily, Alyssa, Kyler, Sophie and Kate. Brother of Joanne Creamer (Leo) and June Shanahan (Brian deceased). Predeceased by his parents Frank and Edith (Bagnall) Crabbe. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at Park Royal United Church on Tuesday August 6th at 10:00AM. No visitation by personal request. Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or Park Royal United Church. www.belvederefh.com