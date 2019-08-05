Crabbe, Leigh

At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of Leigh Crabbe, Charlottetown, age 78 years. Beloved husband of Ginny MacKay. Dear father of Sharon Weeks (Jeff), and Paul (Stacie). Loving grandfather of Emily, Alyssa, Kyler, Sophie and Kate. Brother of Joanne Creamer (Leo) and June Shanahan (Brian deceased). Predeceased by his parents Frank and Edith (Bagnall) Crabbe. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at Park Royal United Church on Tuesday August 6th at 10:00AM. No visitation by personal request. Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or Park Royal United Church. www.belvederefh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- Some clarity finally on irrigation ponds
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Scavenger hunt promoting active living and West Prince beaches
- Community and cultural advocate will be missed Randall Fletcher was devoted to Kings Playhouse
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- Resident group hires lawyer to dispute windmill negotiations
- Brazen thieves sign guest book
- Federal Liberals scramble for security
Commented