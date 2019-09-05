Gamester, George Garnett Buchanan At his late residence on Sunday, September 1, 2019 of Garnett Gamester of Charlottetown, formerly of Hunter River and Wheatley River, age 89 years. Beloved father of Max (Sandra) Gamester and Bonnie (Terry) MacLean. He is also survived by four loving grandchildren Lauren MacLean (Jorden), Chet MacLean (Fawn), Paige Gamester, Colin Gamester and one great granddaughter Blakelee Gallant. He was predeceased by his parents George and Janie (nee Buchanan) Gamester; brothers, Arthur, Guy and Lem Gamester; sister, Viola Seaman and his wife Lois (nee Ford) Gamester. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where a private service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Hunter River Presbyterian Cemetery. No visitation by personal request. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
