SIGSWORTH, Valerie Dawn (nee Inglis) Peacefully with her family by her side at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, August 25, 2019 of Valerie Dawn Sigsworth (nee Inglis) of Harrington and formerly of Dunnville, Ontario age 62 years. Beloved wife of Frank Sigsworth. Dear mother of Brittany (Ian) Ollerenshaw and Kalem Sigsworth (Katie Potter). Proud and loving Nana to James. Sister of Rick (Pat) Inglis, Doug Inglis, Jeff (Darlene) Inglis and Stacy (Kindrie) Inglis. Sister-in-law of Wilma Sigsworth(deceased), Arlene (David) Lipton, Anita (Ken) Kelly, Keith (Alma) Sigsworth, Bill (Debbie) Sigsworth, Cathy (Wayne) Young and Denise Sigsworth (deceased). Valerie is also lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents Peter and Doris Irene (Link) Inglis, mother and father-in-law, Rita and Newman Sigsworth and aunt Vernann. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in St. George’s Parish Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or the Provincial Palliative Centre. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
