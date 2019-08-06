DESBOROUGH, Robert "Bob" The death occurred at Andrews of Summerside, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, of Robert “Bob” Desborough, of Summerside, aged 96 years. Veteran of World War II. Born in Felixstowe, England, he was the son of the late Walter and Ethel (Phillips) Desborough. Survived by his son Gary (Linda) Desborough; grandsons Chad (Lisa) Desborough and Shannon (Tania) Desborough; and by his great-grandchildren Cole, Fynn, Nyla, Katie and Gemma Desborough. Predeceased by his wife Ardis (White) Desborough; great-grandson William; and by a sister Molly Plummer. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. No visiting hours by request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
