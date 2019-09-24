MACDONALD, Colleen Sofia The death occurred suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, September 20, 2019 of Colleen Sofia MacDonald, formerly of Vernon Bridge, aged 64 years. Mother of Andrea, (Renato) son-in-law, Amanda and A.J. Grandmother of Luca and Isabelle. Resting at the Jenkins Funeral Home, Millview. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation by request. Funeral Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joachim’s Church, Vernon River at 3pm. Internment in the church cemetery.
Commented