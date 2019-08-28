DRISCOLL, Daniel Lawrence Peacefully at the Dartmouth General Hospital, NS on August 9, 2019, of Daniel Lawrence Driscoll of Dartmouth, and formerly of Bethel, PEI, age 89 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Germana Driscoll. Dan is survived by his sisters-in-law Eileen and Iris Driscoll, numerous nieces and nephews and his extended Dartmouth friends. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth Driscoll, step mother; Mary Driscoll, brothers; Vernon, Leo and Peter and sister; Mary Fitzgerald. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Fort Augustus on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Ryan Cemetery.
