GAUTHIER, (nee Fitzgerald) Mary Cecilia Mary Cecilia Gauthier (nee Fitzgerald) of Stanhope, aged 94, died peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the Garden Home Nursing Residence in Charlottetown. Mary was born June 28, 1925 in Georgetown, PEI, the daughter of William James Fitzgerald and Mae Gotell. Mary was the much loved mother of William (Denise) Smith, Judy (Wayne) Armstrong, Robert Emmett Smith (deceased) and Barry Michael Smith (deceased). Mary is survived by her brother Leonard (Hilda) Fitzgerald, Fran (Albert, deceased) Burke, Adele (Robert, deceased) Stewart, and Gertrude (Bill, deceased) Murphy. Mary was pre-deceased by her sister Kay (Walter) Conohan, brother James Fitzgerald, and brother Charles (Susie) Fitzgerald. Mary’s pride and joy were her grandchildren – Daryl (Stephanie) McCrory, Michael (Jessica) McCrory, Kelly (Gordon) Johnson, Amy (Al) Corey, Holly (Anthony) Rennie and honorary granddaughter Jennifer Bent-Muir. Mary was also blessed to be the great grandmother of Dana and Mira Englebrecht, Charlotte and Logan Rennie, Finn Liam Johnson and Madeline McCrory. Mary leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Garden Home for the loving care and attention. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Thursday, August 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 23rd with funeral mass from St. Eugene’s Church, Covehead at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (PEI Division) or the PEI Humane Society. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
