HUESTIS, Jeffery The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Jeffrey Huestis, Summerside, aged 55 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of Gordon and Ane (Wedge) Huestis. Survived by his children Tara Huestis (Mike Champion) and Jesse Huestis; their mother Lesley Read-Huestis; brother Donald (Kelly St. Denis) Huestis; niece Breanne Huestis; and a nephew Brett Huestis. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Darlene Huestis. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. No visiting hours by request. Memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- Cahill, James
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented