HUESTIS, Jeffery The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, of Jeffrey Huestis, Summerside, aged 55 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of Gordon and Ane (Wedge) Huestis. Survived by his children Tara Huestis (Mike Champion) and Jesse Huestis; their mother Lesley Read-Huestis; brother Donald (Kelly St. Denis) Huestis; niece Breanne Huestis; and a nephew Brett Huestis. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Darlene Huestis. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. No visiting hours by request. Memorial donations to the PEI Humane Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca