Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 of Allan Bradley of Charlottetown, age 77 years. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Doucette) Bradley and dear father of Mark (Kendra Holroyd). Also survived by his sister Patricia "Sis" (Wilf) Shephard; sisters-in-law, Velda Bradley, Helen Bradley and Peggy Bishop; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Austin and Katie (nee Smith) Bradley; brothers James, George, John, Frank and Richard; mother & father-in-law Maurice & Mary (nee Baglole) Doucette; sister-in-law, Joan Bradley; niece, Barb Bernard and nephew Doug Bradley.Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday 6 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or Queens Home Care Palliative Care Program. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
