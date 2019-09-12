GALLANT, Judy F. At the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday September 9, 2019 of Judy F. Gallant of Summerside aged 73 years. Born in Summerside March 16, 1946 , daughter of the late Preston and Rita (Pickering) Darrach. She is survived by her special family Darlene Arsenault and Tina Purdy and extended family. Sister of Jack (Heather) Darrach, Eric (Violet) Darrach. Sister in- law of Linda Darrach and Lloyd Knowlton. Predeceased by her sister Barbara Knowlton and brother Brian Darrach. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington, no visitation by personal request. Funeral Friday at the Salvation Army Summerside at 10 a.m. Interment in Geddie Memorial Cemetery Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. www.davisonfh.com
