HORNE, Delma Marjorie 1928-2019 The death occurred peacefully at the Maplewood Manor, Alberton, on Friday, August 16, 2019, of Delma Marjorie (nee Peake) Horne of Alberton, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Laughlin (Lucky) Horne. Born at Charlotte town, PEI, on September 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Jean (nee McKenzie) Peake. Delma was a school teacher in Alberton for a number of years and was an adherent member of the Gordon Memorial United Church Alberton. Dear mother of Boyd (Ann) of Paris, Ont., Bruce of Brooklyn, Heather (Bill) Toussaint of Charlottetown, Sharon Horne of Wolfeville, N.S. and Marion Bennett of Yarmouth N.S. She is survived by her 12 grandchildren as well as her 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Donna (Rick) Gazley of Charlottetown, Florence (late Ralph) Stevenson of St. George, Ont., Marion (late Reginald) Breault of Belleville, Ont., and Geraldine (late Doug) Taylor of Charlottetown. She was predeceased by her husband Laughlin, her brother Richard Peake and her mother and father-in-law, MacLean and Anne (nee Johnston) Horne. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton for visiting hours Monday 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday afternoon from the Elmsdale United Church for funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Lynn McKinnon Pike officiating. Interment in the Elmsdale United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Alzheimer's Society would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca