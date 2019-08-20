HOWATT, Gerald "Allan" Peacefully at the O'Leary Community Hospital on Saturday, August 16th, 2019, of Gerald "Allan" Howatt, formerly of Borden Carleton, age 63 years. Son of Louise Howatt of Charlottetown, and the late Gerald Howatt. Father of Cody (Melissa Oatway) Gallant, Hailey (Dwayne Shaw) Gallant, and Sammy-Jo (Jeff De Coste) Gallant. Survived by five grandchildren and brothers and sisters Nesta (Robert) Larter, Judy (Keith) Lowther, Ronald, David (Esther), Wade (Becky) and Dawn Dawson. Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud with visitation on Tuesday, August 20th, 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral service from the Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. If so desired memorial donations to Church of Scotland Cemetery would be appreciated. Interment in Church of Scotland Cemetery,Cape Traverse. www.dawsonfh.com