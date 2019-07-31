1966-2019 The death occurred at the MacKenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness, of Kevin Stuart Clements of Montrose, PEI, age 53 years. Beloved husband to Josephine Ann (nee Snyders) Clements and cherished father to Christie-Joe Clements. Born at Kitchener, Ontario, on June 29, 1966, he was the son of Ferdie and the late Doris B. (nee O'Halloran) Clements of Roseville, PEI. Dear brother to Wayne of Roseville, Kathy (Paul) Zehr of New Hamburg, Ont. and Carl of New Hamburg, Ont. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Sandy Snyders and brothers-in-law, Mike Snyders and Gord Snyders. Caring uncle to Joe (Joanne) Zehr, Amie (Brandon) Schieckoff, Lindsey (Derek) Zehr, Alison (Josh) Bunt, Joe (Katy) Snyders, and Asha Snyders. Also a loving great-uncle to seven great-nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Complete funeral arrangements and visiting hours to be announced later.www.rooneyfh.ca
