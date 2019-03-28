Windsor Colin MacDougall

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown with his loving wife by his side, the passing of Windsor Colin MacDougall of Cardigan, age 70, husband of Linda (Raniere) MacDougall, occurred on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Montague, Oct. 16th, 1948, he was the son of the late Colin and Nelsena (Buchanan) MacDougall. Windsor is survived by his children Joshua (Candace) MacDougall, Jordan MacDougall, Andrew (Renay) MacDougall and Elizabeth MacDougall. Brothers and sisters Leona MacLure, Wayne (Liette) MacDougall, Shirley (Bruce) MacNaughton and Vincent (Marina) MacDougall. Grandchildren Scarlette, Jesse, Londyn, Atticus, Aurora, and Ariel, and lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. By Windsor's request there will be no public visitations or Funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choosing. www.fergusonlogan.com