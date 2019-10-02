REDMOND, Daniel James Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2019 of Danny Redmond (former Charlottetown City Councilor for 14 years) of Charlottetown, age 60 years. Beloved husband of Paula (nee McGonnell) Redmond and dear father of Rebecca and Jessica. He is also survived by sisters and brother, Wendy (Brian) Connolly, Timmy (Carolyn), Terrie (Robert) Smith, Elizabeth Redmond; father & mother-in-law Paul and Florence McGonnell and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Marjorie (nee Weatherbie) Redmond. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Tuesday morning, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Sherwood Cemetery. Visiting hours on Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
