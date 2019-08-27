BLIKSLAGER, Gustav Adolf The death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, August 24, 2019, of Gustav Adolf Blikslager of Avondale, age 87 years. Beloved husband of 61 years to Brigitte (Engelhard). Father of Thomas (Joan), George (Dale), Margaret Veinot (Allister) and Melanie Blikslager. Grandfather of Riki, Ryan, Dwayne, Darcy, Desi, Darryl, Tyler, Kaitlin, Curtis, Karla, Anthony, Byron and Robyn. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Austin, Freya, Grace, Gavin, Cohen, Nika, Zack, Samantha and Ethan. Brother of Arno and Jürgen Blikslager and Heidi Hitzelberger (Richard). Uncle of Sabine, Ralph and numerous other nieces and nephews in other countries. Predeceased by his great-granddaughter Isabella Veinot and brothers Herbert, Egon and Dieter. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am from St. Joachim’s Church, Vernon River. Interment later in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. www.hillsborofh.ca
