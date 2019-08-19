William "Bill" Joseph Sutton

SUTTON, William "Bill" Joseph The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Friday, August 16th, 2019 of William “Bill” Joseph Sutton of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 76 years. Bill was a retired RCMP, born in Carbonear Nfld., to the late William and Lexie Sutton. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Blundon) and loving father of Karl Sutton (Cherylin Johnson) and Robert Sutton. Also lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren Kandace (Matt) Perry, Courtney (Kyle) Kickham, Carson Sutton, Kelsey (Brandon) Patton and Karlee Sutton, his 4 great grandchildren Deacon, Sophia, Liam and Ryan. Survived by his sister Elsie (June) Manuel, sister-in-law Pat Sutton, special friends Eleanor Wheeler, Junior MacSwan, Flo and Sterling Hackett and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Denis, sisters Leah and Betty and brother Ernest in infancy. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request there will be visiting hours or funeral service held. Memorial donations in Bill’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com