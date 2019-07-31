Arsenault, Elizabeth "Jean"

Peacefully at the Prince County Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 of Jean Arsenault of Roxbury, Lot 6 in her 100th year. Wife of the late Joseph Arsenault and the late Joe Myers. Dear mother of William Arsenault (Dottie), Merrill Arsenault (Theresa), Joyce MacLellan (Leonard), Cecil Arsenault (Sharon), Carolyn Arsenault (Jerry), Gail Gallant, Gary Arsenault (Colleen), Myles Arsenault, Blair Arsenault (Diane) and Darlene Doyle (Glen). Jean is also lovingly remembered by her 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister Helen Gallant and brothers Fred, Harold and Ralph Arsenault. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Thursday, August 1st from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., then transferred to the Rooney Funeral Home, Alberton for visiting hours on Friday, August 2nd from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 3rd with funeral mass from St. Anthony’s Church, Bloomfield at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
