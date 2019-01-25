1944-2019 The sad news was received by the Adams and Webb families that Bernie had passed away after a brief illness on Sunday Jan 20th, 2019 in Olney, Maryland, USA. He is survived by wife Jean and daughter Katherine. Jean Adams Raiche is the daughter of the late Douglas & Margaret Adams of O'Leary PEI and sister of Lloyd (Judy) Adams of Stratford, PEI. and her Aunt Jean Webb of Howlan, PEI Funeral service entrusted to Collins Funeral Home in Maryland on Saturday Jan 26th, 2019.