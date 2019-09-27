MACDOUGALL, Robert (Bob) Desmond Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Wednesday, September 25th of Robert (Bob) Desmond MacDougall, MacDougall’s Corner, Grand River. Beloved husband for 61 years of Dorothy (nee MacIntyre). Bob was born in Grand River on April 3, 1930, son of the late Edward and Frances (Curley) MacDougall. Dear father to Barb (Wes), Ellerslie-Bideford; Carol (Ian) Summerside; Danny (Jackie), Bayside and Dale (Krista), Summerside. Proud Grandfather to Jessica (Allen), Carter, Logan, Ben, Ashley, Lauren, Connor and great grandfather to Eva and Brooklynn. Survived by brother Jim (Irene), Grand River; sisters Dorothy (late Gerald Gallant), Moncton; Alma (late Lennie) Batherson, Falmouth, Maine; Sisters in law Mary MacIntyre, Brookline, Mass.; and Irene (Jon) Millar, Needham, Mass. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, sisters Eva, Millie, Helen, Shirley, brothers Art and Walter and father and mother in law Harold & Bertha (Morrison) MacIntyre. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Grand River on Saturday at 3:00p.m. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Bob, and in recognition of Bob’s over 70 years of service to the Church Choir, donations to St. Patrick’s Church would be appreciated as they plan to update their organ in the Church.
Commented