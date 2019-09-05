Karen Simpson

SIMPSON, Karen The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, September 2, 2019, of Karen Simpson, of Summerside, aged 73 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Hensley and Tisey (Darrach) MacDonald. Survived by her son Todd Simpson; grandchildren Chelsy, Nadia and Brenna Simpson; sisters Sandra (Aeneas) Gallant, Patricia (Barry) MacIssac and Louanne (Brian) Keefe; a brother Malcolm (Julie) MacDonald; sisters-in-law Donna Simpson and Diane (Don) Lovely; and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband David Simpson; and by her nephew Michael Gallant. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Interment to take place in the Glenville Cemetery, Cumberland County, NS. Memorial donations to the PEI Lung Association or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca