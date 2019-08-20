DUNVILLE, Gertrude Bernadette At The Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Sunday, August 18, 2019 of Gertrude Bernadette Dunville formerly of Cape Wolfe aged 83, wife of the late Raymond Dunville. Born in Cape Wolfe on April 17, 1936, daughter of the late James and Ella (O’Connor) O’Halloran. Cherished mother to Deborah (Barry) Wedge, Hamilton, ON; Valerie (Frank) Clements, Milburn; Ricky (Nancy), Summerside; Rodney (Kendra), Cape Wolfe; Joanne (Allan) Coughlin, Conway; and Shannon, Alberton. Loving grandmother to 28 Grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Dear sister to Norma Mill, Hamilton, ON; Barry O’Halloran, Summerside; Vera (Jim) Clements, Campbellton; Carol (Steve) Clements, Howlan; Ferdie Clements, Roseville; Leigh Griffin, Cape Wolfe and Shirley O’Halloran, Ottawa. Gertrude was predeceased by her parents, husband Raymond (October 17, 2009), sons Allan and Joseph in infancy, sisters Doris and Elsie, brothers Howard, Francis and Alfred. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O'Leary with visiting hours Tuesday from 6-9pm and Wednesday until 9:45am then to St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church, Burton, Lot 7 for Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment in the Parish Cemetery. In memory of Gertrude memorials to Canadian Diabetes or St Mark’s Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Perry, Daniel
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
- Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
Commented