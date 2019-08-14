DUVAL, Rose Marie Theresa April 27, 1934 - August 4, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Marie Duval who died peacefully in her sleep at home in Comox, B.C. Marie is survived by her daughter, Toni (David), sons David (Terry), Gordon (Jinjee), Ron (Donna), sister Lilly (Irving), brother Reggie (Laury Ann), brother-in-law David (Annette), 10 grand children, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and countless dear friends. A funeral mass will be held on August 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chapel (Comox). The family request that a donation be made in Marie’s name to the B.C. Cancer Foundation or a foundation of your choice.
