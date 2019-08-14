PERRY, Daniel "Danny" Matthew The death occurred peacefully with his loving daughter by his side at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Monday, August 12th, 2019 of Daniel “Danny” Matthew Perry of Summerside, aged 46 years. Danny was born in Summerside, P.E.I. to the late Roy and Elaine (nee MacDonald) Perry. Loving father of Jacob Campbell, Rourke Perry and Dayz Perry. Survived by his brothers John (Maureen) Getson, David (Sandra) Perry, sister Echo Perry (Dave Hogan) and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Inika Perry in infancy. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Saturday August 17th, 2019 where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in People’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations in Danny’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Friday from 2 – 4 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
