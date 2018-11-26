Vaunda G. (nee Stewart) MacKinnon

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, November 24, 2018 of Vaunda G. MacKinnon (nee Stewart), Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Melvin MacKinnon. Sister of Cleveland Stewart (Joan), Joan Jones (Keith, predeceased) and Temple Stewart (Gail). Predeceased by her parents Redvers and Freda (Proud) Stewart. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation by request. A private family service will be held. Interment later in Hampshire Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to Hampshire Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com