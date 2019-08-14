PETERS, Betty Elizabeth (nee Welch) The death occurred peacefully at Clinton View Lodge, Clinton, P.E.I. on August 10th, 2019 of Betty Elizabeth (nee Welch) Peters of Summerside, aged 88 years. Betty was born in Westport, Digby County, NS to the late Albert and Onita (nee Moorehouse) Welch. Beloved wife of Roy Peters and loving mother of David (Belinda) Peters and Heather Peters (Norman Hunt). Also remembered by her 4 grandchildren Nicole (Frank), Kimberly (Aaron), Jarrad (Cassie), Justin (Julie), 4 great grandchildren Jackson, Beckett, Kesler and Charlotte, as well as several nieces and nephews. Survived by her brother Alan Welch. Predeceased by her brother and sister in laws Roy (Dorothy) Welch and Evelyn Welch. Resting at East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By family request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Interment to take place at a later date in People’s Cemetery. Memorial donations in Betty’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
