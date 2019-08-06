DAVIS, Laura The death occurred, peacefully, at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge on August 3, 2019 of Laura (Collins) Davis of Montague. Age 78. Loving wife of Ernie Davis. Lovingly remembered by children Diane (Leo McKenna), Jeff, Erin (Shawn McCormack), Sandra Davis-John (Tom), Billie Jo (Norman) Beaudoin. and Stanley (Angela). Remembered by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survived by sisters Alice (Alton) Younker and Peggy (Neil) Hooley; and sister-in-law Joan. Predeceased by parents Leo and Lizzie (Nicholson) Collins and brothers Earl and David. Resting at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River. Cremation to take place. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Montague on Wednesday, August 7 at 2pm. Special thanks to Douglas and the amazing staff at Gillis Lodge for their care, compassion and friendship to Laura over the years. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Flowers greatly declined. Donations may be made in Laura’s memory to the Lower Montague Women’s Institute or the St Mary’s Catholic Women’s League. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Some clarity finally on irrigation ponds
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- Community and cultural advocate will be missed Randall Fletcher was devoted to Kings Playhouse
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- Scavenger hunt promoting active living and West Prince beaches
- Expert tips to reduce workplace stress for better health
- Augustine, Billy Joe
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- Ranahan, Kevin
Commented