WILSON, Debra Lynne At Prince County Hospital on Thursday, August 15, 2019 of Debra Lynne Wilson of Miscouche Villa and formerly of Summerside, aged 60 years. Survived by son, Alex Wilson; brothers: Joseph Peter Crossman and Charles Elvin Crossman; nephews: Saul Daniel McFarland, Adam Joseph Crossman and Michael Crossman; nieces: Melanie Joclyn McFarland and Rachel Darcie Crossman and great niece, Fiona Hashey McFarland. Commital service was held on Monday, August 19 at People’s Cemetery, Summerside. Arrangements were entrusted to Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
