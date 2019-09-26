PALMER, Elizabeth Jane "Janie" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Elizabeth Jane (Janie) Palmer, at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 23, 2019. Janie was exactly one week away from her 98th birthday. Janie was born in Roxbury, Prince Edward Island on 30 September, 1921 to Mathias and Maud (McLean) Sweet. Sister to Serena (Elmer) Wedlock (predeceased); John (predeceased); Anne (Lorne) Bowers (predeceased); Nellie (John) Parker (predeceased) and Ida (Lyle) McManus. Beloved wife of the late Claude T. Palmer and mother of sixteen children: Sterling (Caroline); Earl (Lois); Arthur (Sandra); Claudia (Franklin) MacLeod; Leigh; John (predeceased); Carl (Debbie); Ross (Cindy); Leila Ann (predeceased); Anita (Alyre) Poirier; Norma (Ron); Roger (Pearl); June (Dale) Blue; Glenn (Linda); Deborah (predeceased); and Allen (Beryl). Grandmother to twenty-nine; Great Grandmother to 36+ (one on the way), and Great Great Grandmother to five, which makes the fifth generation. Resting at the Ferguson-Logan Montague Funeral Home. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 27th, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sands Cemetery.www.fergusonlogan.com
