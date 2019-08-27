MACKINNON, Charles Barclay Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019 of Charles B. MacKinnon of Churchill, age 78 years. Loving partner of Erma Siddell and dear father of Howard (Holly) MacKinnon, Virginia (Doug) MacDonald, John MacKinnon and Scott (Lori) MacKinnon. He is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren Natasha, Micheala, Daniel, Ricki Lynn, Madison, Brandon, T.J., Amanda, Liam, Seamus and Barbara; 5 great grandchildren Abbigale, Isabella, Jaycee, Lucas and Kennedy; sister, Judy (Doug) Rodd and his brother Philip Holmes. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (nee Scott) MacKinnon; son, Brian MacKinnon and his mother, Janie Holmes. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Argyle Shore Cemetery. Visiting hours on Tuesday 6 - 9 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI or the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Atlantic Branch. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- Needs before wants- Opinions divided on walking bridge
- O’Leary doctor resigning
- Saturday blaze leaves Murray Harbour North family homeless
- Male to face charges of sexual assault
- Georgetown fire turned over to RCMP
- Councillors reluctant to accept a pay raise
- Local fundraising important part of Tall Ship visit to Georgetown
- Five residents in the running to fill four council seats
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- MacKinnon, Janet
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- Poultry show draws about 240 entries
- Brendel land transaction takes many within industry by surprise
- MacKay, Sandra Lee
- Queen of the Furrows pageant returns
- Hippenstall, David
Commented