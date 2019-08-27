Charles MacKinnon

MACKINNON, Charles Barclay Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019 of Charles B. MacKinnon of Churchill, age 78 years. Loving partner of Erma Siddell and dear father of Howard (Holly) MacKinnon, Virginia (Doug) MacDonald, John MacKinnon and Scott (Lori) MacKinnon. He is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren Natasha, Micheala, Daniel, Ricki Lynn, Madison, Brandon, T.J., Amanda, Liam, Seamus and Barbara; 5 great grandchildren Abbigale, Isabella, Jaycee, Lucas and Kennedy; sister, Judy (Doug) Rodd and his brother Philip Holmes. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (nee Scott) MacKinnon; son, Brian MacKinnon and his mother, Janie Holmes. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28th in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Argyle Shore Cemetery. Visiting hours on Tuesday 6 - 9 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI or the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Atlantic Branch. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca