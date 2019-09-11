GALLANT, Bertha Fay The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, September 8, 2019 of Bertha Fay Gallant (Hayter) of Charlottetown, age 78 years. Sister of Jack Hayter (Maureen), Blair Hayter (Connie), Catherine Vail (George), Audrey Lea (Doug) and Linda Lee (Bill). Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her husband Elmer Gallant. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Funeral Service will be held in the Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford Chapel on Thursday at a time to be announced. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. www.hillsborofh.ca
