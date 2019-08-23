Rita Cox

COX, (nee Cheverie) Rita Cecilia Rita Cecilia Cox (Cheverie) passed away peacefully at age 83 on August 21,2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Born in Souris on June 22, 1936. Rita will be forever missed by her 2 children, Carole-Ann (Chris French-deceased) and Gordie (Melanie). Rita was an incredibly loving grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, Jamie French (Taylor), Katie French, Matt Cox, Molly Cox, Maggie Cox and precious great-grandson, Hunter French. She is survived by her brothers Phillip and Snookie, sisters-in-law Olivia and Doris, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Jim, brothers Ike, Pius, Jimmy-Ike, Ernie sisters Jenny, Joan, Thelma, Lynn, Eleanor, son-in-law, Chris, sisters-in-law Florence, Denise, Irene, Anne Marie and brothers-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff of ICU and Unit 3 staff, especially Dr. Flemming and dedicated nurse, Nancy Zurheide, who cared for Rita during her courageous battle over the last 2 months. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Saturday at 9:45, then to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:00 am. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Special Olympics PEI, or the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. www.belvederefh.com