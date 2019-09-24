LAUGHLIN, Russell The death occurred, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, of Russell Laughlin, of Summerside, aged 91 years. Born in Sherbrooke, he was the son of the late Walter and Emma (Harris) Laughlin. Survived by his son William "Bill"; sister Blanche Forgeron; brother Bernard Laughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Lila (Barnett) Laughlin; daughter Vera Helen, in infancy; brothers Major, Kenneth and by John, in infancy; sisters Florence LeBoutillier, Ruby Keefe and by Lillian and Vera, in infancy. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial donations to Prince County Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
