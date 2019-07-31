Dawson, Arthur Lloyd

Arthur Lloyd Dawson of Summerside, formerly of Poplar Grove, was called home by his maker on Saturday July 27th at the age of 83, loving husband of Jenette (Banks) Dawson. Arthur was born in Poplar Grove on September 19, 1935, son of the late Edwin & Hazel (Noye) Dawson. Cherished father to Lynda Wagner (George Gallant), Summerside, and father in law to Leonard Wagner, Miscouche. Loving grandfather to twins Nadine (Judy) and Nicole (Chuck); and great grandfather to Melody and Mila. Arthur was predeceased by his parents, brother Lorne, sister Ella (Lloyd), brother Chester (Doreen) and by his mother and father in law Ruskin (Annie) Banks. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visitation on Thursday from 6-8p.m. Funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00a.m. in the Chapel. Interment in Bideford United Church Cemetery. In memory of Arthur, memorials to Heart and Stroke Foundation or a society of your choice would be appreciated.