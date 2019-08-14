CONWAY, Richard "Ricky" David Peacefully, with family by his side, at the Palliative Care Center on Monday, August 12th, 2019, of Richard (Ricky) David Conway of Bonshaw, aged 61. Survived by step-daughters Susan Williams Bulman (John), Trish Williams (Charley MacDonald); sister and brothers Marlene Denyer, Dennis, Jimmy, and Michael Fulton (all of Ontario); Aunt Audrey Conway; niece and nephews Nicole and Ryan Denyer, Jesse, Owen, and Reese Fulton; good friend Grace Williams; and many cousins and friends. Predeceased by his mother Jeanette Fulton. Resting at Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud for visitation Thursday, August 15th from 6 pm – 9 pm. Funeral mass Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Church in Kelly’s Cross. Interment in Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Fund or Hospice PEI in memory of Ricky. www.dawsonfh.com
