ENMAN, Catherine “Kaye” Flora Enman, Catherine “Kaye” Flora at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 of Catherine “Kaye” Flora Enman (MacKenzie), Vernon River, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Enman. Dear mother of Emily Matheson (friend Edward McCarthy), Donald (Joan) and Robert (Helen). Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and their families. Sister-in-law of Irene Masters (Reg, deceased) and Jean Gamble (Harold). Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Margaret (Bruce) MacKenzie, son-in-law Earle Matheson, sisters Annie Richards (Earle) and Louise Smith (Milton). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Friday from St. Andrew’s United Church, Vernon Bridge at 10:30 am. Interment in St. Andrew’s United Church. Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s United Church. www.belvederefh.com
