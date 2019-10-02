Joan Bernard
BERNARD, Joanne Helen "Joan" Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Joan Bernard of Charlottetown, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Frank J. Bernard and dear mother of John (Roseann), Brenda Bernard-Mule, Mary Jane Bernard, Mark (Rosemary), Duma (Melissa) and Jimmy (Jenny). She is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of nine siblings. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Angie (nee Hoyt) Riley. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Tuesday afternoon, then transferred to St. Lawrence O' Toole Church, Green Meadows for Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Lung Association or the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented