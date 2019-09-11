SKINNER, Janet Estelle It is with heavy hearts the family announces the peaceful passing of Janet E. Skinner, 83, at The Moncton Hospital, Moncton, NB on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Eldon, PEI, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John and Margaret (MacDonald) Skinner. Janet was a former Civilian Clerk at CFB Chatham and #5 Supply Depot, Moncton and a retired Licensed Lay Worship Leader of the United Church of Canada. She was an active member of Mount Royal United Church, member of their UCW, former Church Council and member of the Moncton Scottish Association. Janet had a great love for music, her church and socializing with her friends. Janet was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joyce Skinner of Charlottetown, PEI and Shirley Skinner-Wallace of Wolfville, NS, as well as eleven nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her brothers, Alexander (Al), John and Maxwell (Max). Visitation at Fergusons Funeral Home, 1657 Mountain Road, Moncton (506-858-1995) on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed immediately by a Service to celebrate and honour Janet’s life at 11:00 am in Fergusons Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Beverley Daley officiating. Reception to follow in the Funeral Home Reception Centre. Interment will be in Fair Haven Memorial Gardens, Salisbury, following the reception. In memory of Janet, donations to Mount Royal United Church or a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be shared on Fergusons Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.fergusonsfuneralhome.com
