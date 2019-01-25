Tyrone “Ty” MacDonald

The death occurred at the Wedgewood Manor, Summerside, on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, of Tyrone “Ty” MacDonald of Summerside, aged 72 years. Born in O’Leary, he was the son of the late Arnold and Florence “Flossie” (Jelley) MacDonald and step-son of the late Ruby MacDonald (MacDougall). Survived by his wife Brenda (Driscoll) MacDonald; his daughters Lori (Brian) Buckle and Wendy MacDonald (Dale Lefurgey); grandchildren Brett (Alix) Bridges, Haiden Bridges (Steve Weiss), Ilena Bridges, Koby Bridges, Colin Wood and Cole Lefurgey; great-granddaughter Cleo Weiss; brother Greg (Heather) MacDonald; sister Sherri MacDonald; step-brothers and step-sisters Norman (Joyce) MacDougall, Judy MacDougall (Frank Lavandier), Alan (Jenny) MacDougall, Heather (Dewis) Cooke, Marlene (Pat) O’Brien and Spencer (Mary Beth) MacDougall; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment later in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca