OULTON, Bertha The death occurred peacefully at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, September 27, 2019, of Bertha Oulton, of Summerside, age 93 years. Born in Belmont, Lot 16, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Annie (Barrett) Ramsay. She is survived by her second husband Eric Oulton; her daughter Donna Lyle; son Gordon (Diane) MacLaren; her sister Ruby Bannister; a brother Russell (Shirley) Ramsay; and by her sister-in-law Liliane Ramsay. She is also survived by grandchildren Carol Lyle, Ellyn Lyle (Dustin MacLeod), Julie (Greg) Compton, Craig MacLaren (Kendra Hughes), Christa Hynes; step-children Shari (Bill) Lewis and Shane Boucher (Patti Nolan). Also missing “Nanny B” are great-grandchildren Tanner, Alex, Dillon, Kayla, Faith, Erin, Riley and Josh; 5 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Bertha was predeceased by her first husband Frank MacLaren; two sons-in-law Darrell Lyle and Douglas MacLean; sister Ethel Yeo; brother Walter Ramsay; and by three brothers-in-law Byron Yeo, Gerald Thompson and Sheldon Bannister. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in the Lot 16 United Church Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to Lot 16 United Church Cemetery, the Prince County Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. www.moase.ca
