The death occurred peacefully at Hotel Dieu Hospital, Sherbrooke, Quebec on March 22, 2019 of Lillian (Glover) Dion, age 84, daughter of the late Dave and Lizzie Glover of Murray River. Survived by husband Gilles, son Billy, daughters Cindy (Alain) Daigneault and Tammy; grandsons Jonathan and Alexandre and one great grandson; brothers Jim (Jean), Charlottetown, Max (Fran), Bathurst, NB; and sister Edith (Norman) MacLauchlan, West Covehead. Burial at a later date in Sherbrooke, Quebec.