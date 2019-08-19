GALLANT, Margaretta (Peggy) Elizabeth 1926-2019 Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 of Margaretta (Peggy) Elizabeth Gallant of Stratford, Prince Edward Island. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony(Tony) Gallant. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Monday, August 19th, then transferred to Our Lady of Assumption Church, Stratford for Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. www.islandowned.ca