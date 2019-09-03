W. Wedge Howlan

HOWLAN, W. Wedge The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Saturday August 31, 2019 of Howlan W. Wedge of Maplewood Manor and formerly of St. Edward aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Sybil (Delaney) Wedge . He was born in Miminegash on January 17, 1931, the son of the late Tom and Theresa (Costain) Wedge. Dear father to Audrey (Paul), Wellington; Eugene, St. Edward; Louie (Bernice) St. Roch; Lisa, St. Edward and Leah (Shawn), Elmsdale. Loving grandfather to Joel, Allison, Marcie, Shawn, Sindy, Shana, Steven, Marissa, Kenzie, Matana, Thomas and Xavier and great grandfather to 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Aubrey (Phyllis), Charlottetown; Bill (Brenda), Alberton and a sister Betty Shepherd, Charlottetown. He was predeceased by parents Tom and Theresa, daughter Ann, brothers Abby, Wilbert, Arnold, sisters Florence, Doreen, mother & father-in-law Austin and Charlotte Delaney. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Tuesday 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. Funeral will be held Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery. www.peifuneralcoops.com