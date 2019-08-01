At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 of Lorne Harold MacLean, Meadowbank, age 88 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Sadie (MacFadyen) MacLean. Dear father of Donnie, Lorna Docherty (Irwin), Heath (Marilyn), Robert (Shelley). Loving grandfather of Katelyn (Pat), Bethany, Heather. Brother-in-law of Norma MacLean. Also predeceased by his sisters Jean MacEwen (Gordon), Hazel Beer (John) and brother Louis MacLean. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral at Burnside Presbyterian Church, Clyde River on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
