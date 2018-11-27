Oyster Bed Bridge, Formerly of Dover, PEI., age 64 years, died on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at the Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown from pancreatic cancer. Loving husband and companion of Marlene Gail (Dewar) Whiteway for 41 years. Proud father of Logan (Erin Legare), Krista, Aaron (Jennifer Anderson), grandfather to Moira and Violet Anderson; brother of Judy Whiteway (Mike Breen), Kevin (Lil), Kelly Whiteway, Kent Whiteway (deceased); son-in-law of Athol and Dot (deceased) Dewar; brother-in-law of Barry Dewar (Marc Brazeau), Blair Dewar (Ann), Elaine (Dewar) Scott, Don Scott. Predeceased by his parents George Whiteway and Anna Mae (MacLean) Whiteway. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Tuesday, November 27th from 6 to 8 pm. A Eulogy Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, November 28th at 2 pm. Interment to follow at the Murray River Cemetery. If so desired, please make memorial donations to the PEI Palliative Care or a charity of choice.
