ROBERTSON, Kevin Dwayne The death occurred suddenly as the result of an accident on Monday, September 2, 2019 of Kevin Dwayne Robertson age 59 years of Souris, PE. He will be forever loved by his three children Alex, Erin and Grace Robertson and Justin Elliott (mother Tracy Robertson). He was the dear son of Mary and the late Pat Robertson and brother to Kerry (Ria) and Lonnie. Survived by his uncle Reverend Brent Robertson (Priscilla), aunt Amy Graham and nephews Matthew and Brett Robertson. Predeceased by his uncles Aylmer, Leith (Bertha), Roy Robertson and Grant, George and Harvey Toombs. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Kingsboro Baptist Church on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Kevin can be made to Souris and Area Brand of the PEI Wildlife Federation and/or the Kingsboro Cemetery Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
