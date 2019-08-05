Macfadyen, John "David"

Peacefully at the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of David MacFadyen, formerly of Canoe Cove age 69 years. Loving father of Melissa MacFadyen-Bridle (Leon), Matthew MacFadyen (Vikkie Adams), and their mother Susan, Mark MacFadyen (Patricia) and Bethany MacFadyen and their mother Wanda. Loving Grampy of Wesley and Jack Bridle and Daniel and Logan MacDonald. David is also survived by his sister Inez Somers (Eddie), niece Pamela Adams (Dean), nephew Dean Perry (Kim) and sister-in-law Sharon MacFadyen. He was predeceased by his parents Colin and Florence (MacRae) MacFadyen, brothers Dean, Colin Rae "Buddy" and daughter Valerie Ann MacDonald. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Monday, August 5th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 6th with funeral service from Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Humane Society or the Canoe Cove Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
