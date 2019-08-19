ROBERTS, G. Ruth (nee Hutchinson) With great sadness, the family of Ruth Roberts announces her passing in Ottawa on June 29, 2019. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 22, 1923 she was the daughter of the late William and Agnes Hutchinson. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Roberts. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Marlene Rock (Wayne), Jim (Sandra), Bill (Jo-Anne), and Donald (Dorothy), predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Stewart (Tom). Ruth grew up in Lot 16, PEI, met, and married Gil when he served in the RCAF. They lived in PEI, NS and NB then moved to Goose Bay Labrador where the family spent 10 years before arriving in Ottawa. Ruth was a great friend to all she met and many of her friendships lasted a lifetime. She enjoyed bridge, needle work, travelling and family get-togethers. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend. She was most proud of her 6 grandchildren and loved hearing about their accomplishments. She was a great grandmother to 5. Memorial services will be held at Central Lot 16 United Church on August 20 at 1:30 PM. Donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Lot 16 Cemetery Fund.
