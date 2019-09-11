MURPHY, Leona Mary 1933-2019 The death occurred at the Palliative Care Unit of the Community Hospital, O'Leary, of Leona Mary Murphy, age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Shirley James Murphy. Born on Mary 27, 2019, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Thibodeau) Butler. Loving mother to: James (Jean), Pauline Adams (Earl) Don (Bev), Joe, Mike, Pat (Karen), Sheila Murphy Gallant (John), John, Kelly (Kevin), Kent (Norma), and Charlotte (Sheldon). Special Great Grammie to Caden. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Lawrence Butler (Karen), Dorothy Ashley (late Ivan), Alma Dickie (late Dave), Reggie Warren, Ronnie Butler (Dorothy), Roy Butler (Bertha), James Butler (Nancy), and Debbie Kinch (Jimmy). Sister-in-law to Dorothy (Bernie) Murphy. She was predeceased by a son, Paul, in infancy. Also predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Ralph Murphy, Olive Gomin, Harvey and Mary Murphy, Erskine Murphy, Bernie Murphy, Steven and Edith Murphy, Harriet and Clarence MacDonald, Mary and Tom Toye and Yvonne and Frank Hodgison. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton, for visiting hours Tuesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday morning, Sept 11, 2019, from Sacred Heart Church, Alberton, for funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Andrew MacDonald officiating. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund would be gratefully appreciated.
